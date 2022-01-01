InvestGT is a global broker with the highest reliability rating. Your reliable provider of quotes and investment services.More
Guaranteed accruals independent of trade and market situation. Just get started with InvestGTMore
Entrust the decision to professional tradersMore
Automatic reproduction of transactions of successful traders with full control of their funds.More
VIP status is the maximum of opportunities and privileges for InvestGT clients in working on financial marketsMore
Offices are represented in 17 countries of the world
Over 100 trading instruments
Reliability rating AA+
Registry number 24828
More than 3.5 billion US dollars
The largest broker with the highest reliability rating. It is part of a group of companie’s with a capitalization of more than 3.5 billion US dollars, which has been on the market since 1974. The company’s partners are located in 17 countries around the world. Each client’s accounts are insured by FSCS in the amount of 85,000£. Clients money is placed on separate accounts in the world’s largest and most secure banks. InvestGT offers highly profitable, stable, long-term investment services.
Proper investment management is one of the most difficult tasks facing an investor. Entrust its decision to professional managers - use trust management.
Automatic reproduction of transactions of successful traders with full control of their funds.
Independent management of your funds. Open the financial world with all the benefits of InvestGT.
Guaranteed accruals to your trading account, regardless of market movements. Can complement any InvestGT service!
VIP Status — this is the maximum of opportunities and privileges for InvestGT clients in working on financial markets. Depending on the size of your deposit, you can be assigned one of six statuses.
Dear visitor, international company InvestGT Ltd. (brand InvestGT) asks you to read the information provided below. Your IP address belongs to the address group of Russia. We inform you that starting from January 1, 2020, new clients from Russia are not registered. The company does not stop serving clients registered earlier. All registrations from January 1, 2020, for clients who are residents of the Russian Federation, will not be counted in the calculation of the agents’ remuneration. If you are a resident of Russia, take into account the fact of regulation of the activities of CFD dealers in the jurisdiction of the resident. In this regard, we inform that the company does not conduct advertising activities on the territory of Russia, has no registered offices under the InvestGT, InvestGT Ltd. InvestGT Ltd is an international company registered First Floor, First St. Vincent Bank Ltd Building, James Street, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, P.O.Box 1574 VC0100. By clicking on the "Continue" button, you accept the presence of the company in a foreign jurisdiction, confirm that you are a user who has reached the age of majority, and agree that the company has taken the necessary measures to provide this information to you.Continue